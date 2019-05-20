Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Stake Lessened by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,810.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,383. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.46 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/vanguard-total-bond-market-etf-bnd-stake-lessened-by-trellis-advisors-llc.html.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.