Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) Shares Bought by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 0.1% of Sontag Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 322,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 37,189 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.96. 115,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,323. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $49.18.

