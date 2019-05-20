Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Stake Lowered by American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC

American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the period. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 34,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Valentine Ventures LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Valentine Ventures LLC now owns 153,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,272 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $54.01 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/vanguard-ftse-europe-etf-vgk-stake-lowered-by-american-financial-network-advisory-services-llc.html.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.