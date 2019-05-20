Urogen Pharma (URGN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $526.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.33. Urogen Pharma has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $69.57.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.01. Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.24% and a negative net margin of 4,296.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Urogen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $74,264.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 49.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,452,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,646,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 18.2% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,954,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,147,000 after purchasing an additional 454,829 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,051,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 197,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 27.2% in the first quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 779,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 166,509 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

