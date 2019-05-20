Upwork (UPWK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Upwork alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Upwork has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.53.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $4,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hayden Brown sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $62,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,383,750 shares of company stock worth $42,227,175. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $16,901,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $12,994,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $10,383,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $9,984,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $8,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.