United Utilities Group (UU) PT Lowered to GBX 830 at Deutsche Bank

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 830 ($10.85) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 910 ($11.89) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital lowered United Utilities Group to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research note on Friday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 854.91 ($11.17).

Shares of UU opened at GBX 780.40 ($10.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 674.40 ($8.81) and a one year high of GBX 879.60 ($11.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.07.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 813 ($10.62), for a total transaction of £254,420.22 ($332,445.08).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

