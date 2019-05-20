Under Armour (UAA) Shares Gap Up to $23.58

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.56, but opened at $23.58. Under Armour shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 371084 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.03.

Get Under Armour alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 87.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $66,934.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,618.3% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,981,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,017,000 after buying an additional 1,908,857 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Under Armour by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Under Armour by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,886,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,763,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,194,000. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Under Armour (UAA) Shares Gap Up to $23.58” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/under-armour-uaa-shares-gap-up-to-23-58.html.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.