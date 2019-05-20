U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $248,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,233 shares of company stock worth $1,907,734 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

