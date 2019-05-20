U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,563,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,651,000 after buying an additional 3,143,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,129,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,933,000 after buying an additional 561,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,766,000 after buying an additional 1,285,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,427,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,754,000 after buying an additional 465,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $723,318,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,941.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $248,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,233 shares of company stock worth $1,907,734. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $51.56 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/u-s-bancorp-usb-shares-bought-by-everence-capital-management-inc.html.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.