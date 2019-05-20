Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $807,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 949,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,538. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.11. 644,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,192,188. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/twin-capital-management-inc-boosts-position-in-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.