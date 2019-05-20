TUI (TUI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TUI (LON: TUI):

5/16/2019 – TUI had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2019 – TUI is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

5/10/2019 – TUI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 670 ($8.75).

5/9/2019 – TUI is now covered by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on the stock.

4/23/2019 – TUI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target on the stock.

4/1/2019 – TUI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 740 ($9.67).

LON:TUI traded down GBX 58.74 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 769.46 ($10.05). 1,746,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.79. TUI AG has a 1 year low of GBX 686.60 ($8.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,816 ($23.73). The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

