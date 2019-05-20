Tufton Capital Management Has $575,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 35,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $220,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 49.0% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 81,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $250.05. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,998.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America set a $255.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/tufton-capital-management-has-575000-stake-in-costco-wholesale-co-cost.html.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.