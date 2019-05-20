TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,359 Exelon Co. (EXC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,359 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 915,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,233. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Exelon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

In related news, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $2,667,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,874.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,359 Exelon Co. (EXC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/trinitypoint-wealth-llc-buys-shares-of-4359-exelon-co-exc.html.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.