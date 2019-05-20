Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Holdings Boosted by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 206,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,314,000 after purchasing an additional 41,240 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Tradition Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

NYSE:TM opened at $118.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Toyota Motor Corp has a twelve month low of $111.12 and a twelve month high of $137.56.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

