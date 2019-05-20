Town Sports International (CLUB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. health club company is the largest in the Northeastern United States. TSI owns and operates the Sports Clubs Network of clubs, which includes New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Washington Sports Clubs and Philadelphia Sports Clubs. There are also three locations in Switzerland: the Forum and the Joggeli Fitness Clubs in Basel and the Luxor Club in Zurich. All Sports Clubs locations offer a multitude of options for everyone, including a wide range of group exercise and fitness programs. Select facilities also offer racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities. All Clubs are fully equipped with tons of strength training equipment, cardiovascular machines and other exercise equipment. Additional services such as personal training, massage, steam room and sauna, Sports Clubs for Kids and fitness assessments are also available. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLUB. ValuEngine cut shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Town Sports International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

CLUB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.31. 126,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,673. Town Sports International has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.63 million. Town Sports International had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Town Sports International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Town Sports International news, CEO Patrick Walsh acquired 125,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $446,689.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,366.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp acquired 38,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $205,304.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,840,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,720.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 452,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,011 and have sold 99,543 shares valued at $545,305. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Town Sports International in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Town Sports International by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Town Sports International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Town Sports International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Town Sports International by 128.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

