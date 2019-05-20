Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 632.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,903 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $41,295.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $340,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,183 shares of company stock worth $1,972,217. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.97. 14,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,152. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

