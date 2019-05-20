Tocagen (TOCA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company which focuses on retroviral gene therapy platforms. The company’s lead product candidate consists of Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Tocagen alerts:

TOCA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Tocagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Svb Leerink started coverage on Tocagen in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tocagen in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tocagen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.78.

TOCA opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Tocagen has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 108.08% and a negative net margin of 294.74%. Research analysts expect that Tocagen will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tocagen by 72,350.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tocagen by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Tocagen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tocagen during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Tocagen during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tocagen (TOCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.