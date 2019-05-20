Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0080

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $30.88 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

