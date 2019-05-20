TheStreet Downgrades LightPath Technologies (LPTH) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.
LPTH stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $29.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of -0.21.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
