TheStreet Downgrades LightPath Technologies (LPTH) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LPTH stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $29.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of -0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,133,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.