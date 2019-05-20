Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Director Donal O’connor Sells 4,000 Shares

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Director Donal O’connor sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $81,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,792.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.84. 189,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,106. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 2,632.27% and a negative net margin of 388.61%. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TBPH. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Director Donal O’connor Sells 4,000 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/theravance-biopharma-inc-tbph-director-donal-oconnor-sells-4000-shares.html.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Further Reading: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.