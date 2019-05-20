The Coca-Cola (KO) Given a $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $54.00 price target on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Coca-Cola from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.15.

NYSE:KO opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 151,504 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,548. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $1,717,527,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4,577.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,634,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 60.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,037,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474,304 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,490,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

