Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.14 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,574. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.26.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $926.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.46 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 230.44% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

