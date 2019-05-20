Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Buys 11,628 Shares of Icon Plc (ICLR)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Icon were worth $33,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icon by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icon stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.80. 6,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.62. Icon Plc has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $155.33.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $674.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.93 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Icon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

