Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Eversource Energy (ES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $1,050,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Judge sold 79,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $5,525,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,201 shares of company stock valued at $8,238,010. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ES traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $73.87. 138,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,088. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

