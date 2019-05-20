TD Asset Management Inc. Has $142.90 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $142,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,384,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,254 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $63,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,320 shares of company stock worth $5,343,843. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/td-asset-management-inc-has-142-90-million-position-in-intel-co-intc.html.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.