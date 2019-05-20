TD Asset Management Inc. Has $115.75 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,416,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,376 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $115,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.52. 440,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.22. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $247,533.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

