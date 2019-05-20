TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 346,263 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,195,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,263 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $142,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Dollar General by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,201,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,732,000 after purchasing an additional 370,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America set a $133.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.55.

DG traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.60. 17,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $86.87 and a 1 year high of $126.84. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 16,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $1,990,331.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,495.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $9,303,088.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,255 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,351. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

