Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Shares Sold by Green Street Investors LLC

Green Street Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers makes up about 1.1% of Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,610.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKT. Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.80 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $55,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 20,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $374,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,604 shares of company stock worth $449,211. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.16 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

