Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 173,320 Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 51.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 173,320 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in YRC Worldwide were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 19.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 86.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 1,137.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YRCW stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $5.26. 3,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,931. The company has a market capitalization of $185.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 4.69. YRC Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $11.76.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YRCW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised YRC Worldwide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on YRC Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YRC Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

