Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 11,355 Shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at $23,925,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,956,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 179.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,026,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 659,372 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at $10,852,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,407,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,019,000 after acquiring an additional 617,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. BidaskClub cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marianne Zhen sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $89,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innoviva stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,630. The company has a quick ratio of 66.02, a current ratio of 66.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Innoviva Inc has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 1,674.72% and a net margin of 151.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

