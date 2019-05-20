Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Moody’s Co. (MCO) Stock

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,747.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,358. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $197.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 281.55%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $7,734,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 21,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total value of $4,064,882.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,224 shares of company stock worth $32,121,975. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

