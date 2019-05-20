Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Centene Corp (CNC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 437.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,076 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises 2.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Centene by 110.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

CNC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,919,381. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Centene Corp has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

