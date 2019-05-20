SureRemit (RMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.67 million and $2,911.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One SureRemit token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

SureRemit Token Trading

SureRemit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

