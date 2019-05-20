Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,238,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,480 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $202,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 19,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 360,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.23.

SU traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 79,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.3121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/suncor-energy-inc-su-stake-boosted-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc.html.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.