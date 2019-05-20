Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,063,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 559,080 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $16,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE SUM traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $17.48. 16,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Summit Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.92.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $305.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/summit-materials-inc-sum-shares-sold-by-victory-capital-management-inc.html.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.