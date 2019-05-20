Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $242.36 Million Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $242,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,228,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,246,108,000 after buying an additional 763,535 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 33,036.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,272,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,238,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,049,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,241,000 after buying an additional 1,331,005 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,794,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,422,000 after buying an additional 344,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,441,000 after buying an additional 507,345 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,613,717.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SPG traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.75. 21,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,411. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $152.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

