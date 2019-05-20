Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has $2.22 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobiz Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 13,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.64. 23,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $82.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point set a $74.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $38,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 970,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,350,761.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,615,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

