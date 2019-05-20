Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Buys 29,398 Shares of Westrock Co (WRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 165.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Westrock by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,410,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,221,000 after buying an additional 2,445,795 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Westrock by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,378,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,856,000 after buying an additional 652,024 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Westrock by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,851,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 4,500,770 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Westrock by 4,262.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,767,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,680,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Westrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,233,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

NYSE WRK traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $35.27. 73,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In other Westrock news, Director Currey M. Russell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

