STMicroelectronics (STM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STM. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

