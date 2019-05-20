Stipend Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. Stipend has a market capitalization of $273,379.00 and $50.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stipend has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.02148230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00060842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00365435 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008084 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,024,110 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.