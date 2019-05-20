Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 507,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,328 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,978,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

NYSE:SF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 82,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,630. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.88. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.21 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 13.28%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

In related news, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,172,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,638.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,362,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,825. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

