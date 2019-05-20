Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $214,000 in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Stock

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2,206.1% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,615. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $119.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 43,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $1,302,567.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 234,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/stevens-capital-management-lp-invests-214000-in-pacific-premier-bancorp-inc-ppbi-stock.html.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.