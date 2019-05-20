Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sterling Bancorp an industry rank of 189 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBT shares. ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.33%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 22.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 197,507 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 718,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Bancorp Company Profile
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
