Stephen R. Stouffer Sells 12,000 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $996,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $82.49 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.94.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

