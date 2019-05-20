Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $4,223.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002330 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, Stealth has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 32,039,474 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

