State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 24.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,132,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224,549 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,537,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.05.

OHI traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,438. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.37). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,834,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ben W. Perks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $112,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,788 shares of company stock worth $2,810,176 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

