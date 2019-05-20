State Treasurer State of Michigan Decreases Position in Chemours Co (CC)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chemours by 3,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,675,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,624,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Chemours by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,081,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chemours by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,146,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 860,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $20,085,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Chemours to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, insider Paul Kirsch sold 10,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $386,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Amy Trojanowski sold 9,049 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $353,815.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,924 shares of company stock worth $3,924,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $22.87. 15,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.20. Chemours Co has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

