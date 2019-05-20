State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.49 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4,890.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 613,310 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,167,000 after buying an additional 601,020 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $9,716,000. Hartz Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $816,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $4,800,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $54.51. 23,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,682. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the athletic footwear retailer to buy up to 17.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

