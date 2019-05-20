Spire Healthcare Group (SPI) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 163 ($2.13) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 280 ($3.66).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPI. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 128.75 ($1.68).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of LON:SPI opened at GBX 121 ($1.58) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 96.15 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 259.20 ($3.39).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.43%.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.