Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 185 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,483,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $100.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $1,018,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,855,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $184,770,317.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,877,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,255,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,521,976. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

